Kerr provides Steph injury update after Warriors star exits win

The Warriors pulled out a 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night at Chase Center, but the bigger story from the game was Steph Curry's exit after a scary fall in the third quarter.

Coach Steve Kerr shared a promising postgame update on the star guard, who was ruled out with a pelvic contusion shortly after heading to the Golden State locker room.

"[Curry] is getting an MRI right now," Kerr told reporters. "He just kind of fell on his pelvic, tailbone area.

"He was trying to come back. He thought he might be able to come back, and we just decided not to risk anything. Hopefully, it's not bad, but he's getting imaging right now."

After the game, forward Draymond Green reflected on his perspective of Curry's fall.

"He hit that ground hard," Green said. "You could hear it. It was crazy. Obviously, a very scary moment for us and for him. Hopefully, he's good."

Kerr acknowledged this injury is similar to the one Curry sustained in March 2021. After a 3-point attempt to end the third quarter against the Houston Rockets, Curry landed on a metal step in the bench area.

The Warriors initially stated the diagnosis was a tailbone contusion, though it was later revealed that Curry actually suffered a hairline fracture. He missed five games following that injury before finishing the season on a tear to earn a third-place finish in NBA MVP voting.

If Curry does miss any time, the Warriors have fared well in the 10 games their star has missed this season -- including Tuesday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks. In total, Golden State entered Thursday with a 7-3 record when Curry sits.

Of course, the Warriors would greatly prefer to have their two-time MVP available than not, especially heading into the final stretch of the regular season in a tightly-packed Western Conference playoff picture.

