Why Kerr compares relationship with Steph to Popovich-Duncan

If the relationship between Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Golden State coach Steve Kerr reminds you of another famous NBA duo, you aren't alone.

During a recent interview on "The TK Show," Kerr explained why his bond with Curry is eerily similar to the close relationship between longtime San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and highly decorated big man Tim Duncan.

"Very similar, very similar," Kerr told Tim Kawakami about his relationship with Curry having a strikinh resemblance to Popovich's and Duncan's. "I think Pop and I are a lot alike in many ways, and I think Steph and Tim are a lot alike. I would say that Tim and Steph, if you had to put down names who every coach who ever coached in the NBA, if you asked them to name a couple guys they would want to partner with, Steph and Tim would maybe be the first two guys.

"So, there's no coincidence why this has lasted 11 years. Steph Curry is an incredible partner and an amazing guy to collaborate with. He sets the tone, culturewise for everything that we do, We have a great bond, I think we share a lot of the same values as human beings, share a similar vision for how the game should be played, and we look forward to seeing each other every day. So why wouldn't we keep this thing going and why wouldn't we still enjoy this."

Kerr, who not only is close friends with Popovich, also played alongside Duncan in San Antonio from 1998 to 2003, giving Golden State's coach a unique perspective about the similarities between the Spurs and Warriors respective dynasties and the foundational pieces that drove them.

"And I think that's the dynamic I saw with Pop and Timmy when I played for four seasons with the Spurs. It was very similar, it was collaborative, it was genuine love and friendship. A lot of humor a lot of joy, it's hard to find that. But Steph and Tim are very similar in that regard. They're probably the two most collaborative superstars. the most easy to work with that I can imagine."

Duncan, like Curry, is a two-time NBA MVP while also sharing the rare-but-distinguished honor of playing his entire professional career for one franchise, something every Warriors fan hopes the greatest shooter of all time adds to his resume as well.

