Steph, Kerr playfully roast ex-Warriors GM Myers during interview

Friday night's Warriors preseason finale against the Lakers was a pretty smooth ride, with Golden State coasting to a dominant 132-74 win over a Los Angeles team resting its entire starting lineup.

So, with the Warriors already leading by 42 points heading into the fourth quarter, there was time for some shenanigans.

Former Golden State general manager Bob Myers was broadcasting the game for ESPN, and he pulled aside coach Steve Kerr and guard Steph Curry -- who sat out tonight's game with a sprained finger -- for a reunion interview of sorts between quarters.

What followed was, as most probably expected, a chaotic interaction between old colleagues.

"I feel like you didn't coach as well while I was here," Myers stated after introducing his interviewees.

"I feel like we have more talent now that Mike Dunleavy is the GM," Kerr quickly rebutted, teasing Myers after his exit from the Warriors following the 2022-23 NBA season.

"On a scale from 1 to 10, how much are you guys missing me?" Myers asked next, earning another sarcastic response.

"I'm having real PTSD right now from all the meetings we had upstairs, so I'm going to let y'all have this," Curry replied, before departing for the Golden State bench.

Finally, Myers gave Kerr a more serious question about the Warriors' ongoing blowout victory:

"A little bit of a dress rehearsal tonight minus Curry -- is this what you want to see?"

"It's not a fair fight, obviously," Kerr responded. "[The Lakers] aren't playing any of their guys. But I like our focus. I like the way our guys are moving the ball, taking care of it. So, it's been a good night."

Kerr couldn't really complain on a night when the Warriors shot 58 percent from the field and won by 58 points.

So, Myers offered Kerr one more tongue-in-cheek question to end the amusing interview.

"Anything you need from me in the fourth quarter on the broadcast?" Myers asked.

Of course, Kerr had a quick one-liner ready to go.

"We were done with you two years ago," he said with a laugh, effectively dropping the mic.

There's clearly no bad blood between Myers and the Warriors, as evident in their playful banter. Furthermore, it's a sign of good vibes in Golden State right now after completing an unbeaten preseason.

