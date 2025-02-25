Trending
Steph Curry

Warriors star Steph, son Canon show off adorable secret handshake

By Angelina Martin

Share

It doesn't get much cuter than this, Dub Nation.

Steph Curry and his son Canon were front and center for Andre Iguodala's Warriors jersey retirement ceremony Sunday at Chase Center, and the cameras captured a wholesome moment between the two.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Canon will turn 7 years old in July, and the youngster has provided no shortage of adorable moments for Warriors fans over the years. From his iconic "Hello Klay Thompson" line in 2022 to hitting his dad's famous "night night" celebration with Steph after Team USA's gold medal win last summer, Canon has become a mainstay in Golden State lore and clearly shares his father's fun-loving spirit.

Canon probably learned a thing or two about hamming it up from his soon-to-be 13-year-old sister, Riley -- who is no stranger to viral moments herself (feeling way up and blessed, anyone?), and might just have her younger brother's handshake beat thanks to this masterful sequence caught by cameras back in 2019.

Golden State Warriors

Find the latest Golden State Warriors news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Jimmy Butler 37 mins ago

Stephen A admits he was wrong about Butler's impact on Warriors

Steph Curry 58 mins ago

Steph perfectly recreates viral Iguodala NBA Finals moment

Time really does fly, and there's certainly nothing like a father's love.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us