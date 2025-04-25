Steph's sister Sydel shares who she roots for when Warriors play Suns

Love runs deep in the Curry family, but there are decisions to be made when it's time for business.

Sydel Curry-Lee, the sister of Steph and Seth Curry and wife of Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, attended one of Phoenix's final regular-season games when her brother Steph and his Warriors came into town on April 8 at PHX Arena.

Lee used to play on the Warriors with Steph from 2018 to 2022, so it was easier for Curry-Lee to choose her allegiance during games. But now with a Western Conference rival, Curry-Lee explained who she roots for when her husband faces one of her brothers.

"People always ask me, 'Who do you cheer for when my brothers come in town?' The answer is always who pays the bills," Curry-Lee said on her "Straight to Cam" podcast with her co-host and WNBA star Cameron Brink. "The Suns pay the bills. So we want everyone on the team to play well for whichever team [Lee] is on.

"I cheer for my brothers when they score. We want them to have 50 but lose. And we want Damion to play, score and win."

Fair enough.

Curry-Lee also noted how special these moments have been to share with her and Lee's children.

"Now that Stephen and Seth are kind of on their way out [of the NBA], like they're going to play less years than they have already played. So I'm definitely trying to cherish these moments and make sure my kids know just how freaking awesome their uncles are," Curry-Lee said. "So taking them to each game is super important for me."

Seth was traded to the Charlotte Hornets during the 2023-24 season, so those opportunities of playing against his brother-in-law as an Eastern Conference team don't come as often.

Nonetheless, it's always a good time when the Curry family and extended family come together.

