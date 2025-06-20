Wilmer Flores joins “Giants Postgame Live” after San Francisco’s 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at Oracle Park.

Should the Warriors pair Steph Curry with his younger brother Seth? Longtime NBA coach Doc Rivers certainly believes so.

During an interview on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Rivers stated that the pending free agent's most ideal fit would be playing alongside his older brother in the Bay Area.

“I actually think the perfect place for him would be Golden State,” Rivers told Simmons. (h/t ClutchPoints)

Rivers then doubled down on his belief that the pair of sharpshooting brothers would excel playing on the same team together.

“I don’t know if it’s possible or not,” Rivers explained. “I don’t know if either one of them would want it actually, but I do think, forget that, it has nothing to do with that, it’s the way they play, he fits perfect. I’ve said that for two or three years and whenever you bring it up to the family they kind of uh that’s not… But I do think it’d be sensational. It would be great for him.”

While Steph widely is recognized as the greatest shooter of all time, Seth actually led the NBA with a 45.6 3-point percentage during the 2024-25 season.

Seth averaged 6.5 points in 15.6 minutes per game for the Charlotte Hornets in his latest campaign, but was highly efficient beyond the arc, which potentially could provide the Warriors with a huge boost to the perimeter shooting issues that plagued the Warriors for large stretches last season.

Seth is an 11-year NBA veteran who has had stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trailblazers, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies as well as his most recent NBA run with the Hornets.

While it remains to be seen if this reunion will come to fruition, it is fun to envision a world where "Splash Brother" takes on an entirely new meaning.

