Trending
Steph Curry

SVP hilariously roasts Steph to his face for Panthers fandom

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry has experienced an abundance of success on the NBA court.

However, as an NFL fan? Not so much.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Warriors star joined ESPN's Scott Van Pelt at halftime of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game to discuss Golden State's upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, and in saying goodbye at the end of the interview, received a savage stray from the longtime sports commentator.

Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a longtime Carolina Panthers fan, and Van Pelt was quick to roast the Warriors star's team for their abysmal 1-6 start to the season.

The Panthers have been one of, if not the worst team in the NFL for the past two seasons, and while Curry and Carolina's fans have suffered plenty, Van Pelt was quick to add salt to the wounds.

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green 1 hour ago

Dray points out brutal irony of Perk claiming Kawhi should retire

San Francisco 49ers 4 hours ago

Why Rice is ‘disturbed' by 49ers' lack of fire in loss vs. Chiefs

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us