Steph has shot at impressive scoring milestone in Warriors-Pistons

Steph Curry has a chance to achieve a personal milestone against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at Chase Center.

After a sizzling scoring outburst in a 121-119 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, the Warriors superstar now has scored 40 or more points against every other NBA team except the Pistons.

TIME TO UPDATE THIS GRAPHIC!!



STEPH HAS OFFICIALLY DROPPED 40 POINTS AGAINST EVERY SINGLE TEAM EXCEPT THE PISTONS pic.twitter.com/tC5dDADAy3 — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) March 7, 2025

Draymond Green is aware of this fact, too.

Green was asked if he knew his teammate had never scored 40 points against Brooklyn.

“You know, I saw this graphic the other day, and it showed his career high against everybody, and I screenshotted it, and I was going to send it to him, I didn’t,” Green told reporters after the game on Thursday. “Steph is not selfish, but he’s very calculated. So, if I had to guess, he knew [laughs].”

The 35-year-old then was asked if he knew that the Pistons -- who come to San Francisco this weekend -- were the last team standing in the way of Curry's unique achievement.

“I know. I saw that [laughs],” Green told reporters.

“You think that’s happening next game?” a reporter asked Green.

“Let’s not piss the Pistons off,” Green said, laughing.

Since Jimmy Butler entered the lineup against the Bulls on Feb. 8, Curry has experienced a scoring renaissance, averaging 30.3 points in 12 games. That stretch included an epic 56-point outburst against the Orlando Magic and a clutch 40-point effort against Brooklyn, which keyed a comeback victory.

With Butler providing an inside presence at the rim and drawing defenders, Curry has been unleashing from beyond the arc, dropping wild long-range shots like it’s 2015 all over again.

Detroit has been on a surge of its own in recent weeks, so the matchup on Saturday might require another prolific scoring performance from the 36-year-old.

Expect another competitive matchup as Golden State begins a critical seven-game homestand against an upstart Detroit squad focused on stopping Curry from dropping 40 points.

