Steph details how Warriors will correct road struggles

After a season defined by an atrocious record in road games, the Warriors will look to right the ship with a revamped roster that includes several new faces.

The Warriors will get an early chance at redemption to start the 2023-24 season, with seven of their first nine games scheduled away from Chase Center.

During an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Zena Keita on the latest "Dubs Talk," Warriors star Stephen Curry explained how Golden State plans to correct its road woes from last season.

"One, acknowledging what happened," Curry told Keita. "And what went wrong in terms of, whether it was moments during the game, whether it was a bad approach, collectively in terms of how we were presenting ourselves on the road early in the season. Whatever it was, that we talk about it, we acknowledge and embrace it, but I think we're a little bit more mature as a team overall.

Curry also pointed to a roster insulated with a handful of veterans who possess tremendous NBA experience and understand what it takes to overcome adversity when playing on the road.

"Some of the additions that we had, obviously CP [Chris Paul], Dario Šarić, Cory Joseph, guys that have been around the league for a long time," Curry said. "And then obviously a healthy Klay [Thompson] to start the year, and we're gonna be missing [Draymond Green] for a little bit. I don't know, how long."

Ultimately, Curry stated how important it is to establish a winning culture on the road and get out to a quick start that won't leave the team playing catch-up the way they did last season.

"But just overall, we just understand how important it is to get off to a good start in general, but especially on the road to develop an identity of winning tough games and being in hostile environments because that'll carry over the rest of the season. We overcame a lot of that last year, surprisingly, but want to try to make it as easy as possible."

The Warriors finished the regular season with an 11-30 record in road games, which was the fewest road wins by a defending champion in NBA history. Opponents outscored the Dubs by an average of over 10 points per game in those 41 road games, which was beyond uncharacteristic of a team whose ability to win on the road was a defining staple of their dynasty run.

Golden State also went 2-5 on the road in the postseason, losing all three of its games at Crypto.com Arena in its second-round series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. That snapped the Warriors' NBA record of winning at least one road game in 27 consecutive series.

With a clean slate to begin a new season, these Warriors are determined to leave last year's abysmal road record in the past.

