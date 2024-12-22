Steph pays tribute to Bay Area legend Henderson after Warriors' win

After his monstrous fourth quarter carried Golden State to a 113-103 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Steph Curry joined "Warriors Postgame Live" to recap the much-needed victory.

To wrap up the interview, Curry took some time to honor former Oakland Athletic Rickey Henderson, a Bay Area legend who passed away Friday night.

"A major shoutout, condolences to the entire Henderson family," Curry told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli. "Growing up as an adult in the Bay Area -- especially what he did in Oakland -- it resonates with me in terms of representing the Bay, and doing it at a legendary, iconic level. [There's] nobody like him, and so condolences to the whole family. I know the whole Bay Area mourns with them tonight."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It's clear that even though Curry didn't grow up in the Bay Area watching Henderson, the Warriors star looked up to the National Baseball Hall of Famer as a trailblazer among great athletes in the region.

Curry also appeared to honor Henderson before the Warriors played Saturday night. He was photographed raising up his arms with a ball in one hand, perhaps a tribute to the iconic moment when the "Man of Steal" claimed his record-setting 939th career stolen base.

Stephen pays homage to the 'Man of Steal', Rickey Henderson 💚 pic.twitter.com/aQqaHafLTS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 22, 2024

It's yet another testament to the interconnectedness between the Bay Area's sports franchises, which each have a unique history of their own that has paved the way for current players and teams.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast