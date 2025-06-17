Steph's dad Dell states Warriors star ‘not even close' to retirement

With Steph Curry's 16th NBA season officially in the rearview mirror, the end of the Warriors star's legendary career is closer than many would like to admit.

But according to his father Dell Curry, Steph's retirement isn't coming any time soon.

“He still loves the game,” Dell told RG.org's DJ Siddiqi. “He’s a competitive guy. He wants to win another title, so we’re not even close to that window yet. But when the time comes, I think he’ll make the right decision.”

Steph turned 37 this year and has one of the most decorated careers in NBA history, but his father knows there's still plenty of gas left in the Chef's tank -- and hopefully one or two more rings left to win. Dell believes Steph could play in his 40s thanks to his preparation, dedication and, of course, shooting skill.

“Absolutely, just because he can shoot the basketball, and he’s going to require attention,” Dell told Siddiqi. “Even if you put him in the corner at 40, 41 years old, you have to guard him. That means that he’s creating space for other guys around him. If you can shoot the basketball, there’s a team that can use you in today’s NBA. But if you’re Steph Curry, I think you’re going to be able to play until you say, ‘I’m done.’”

Steph signed a one-year contract extension with the Warriors last summer worth $62.6 million -- a well-deserved payday for the two-time NBA MVP that keeps him locked down in the Bay through the 2026-27 season.

And even at 37, he's still playing at an elite level. It's likely the Warriors would have made an even deeper NBA playoff push this postseason if Steph hadn't sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain early in Golden State's Western Conference semifinals matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Splash Bro's play only has improved since the Warriors acquired him some scoring help with Jimmy Butler.

But Steph himself thinks about the retirement question, as he detailed to 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" back in March.

"Man, I don't know," Curry said when asked how much longer he believes he can play. "I've tried to answer that question before and I've said a lot of different things just based on how I feel that day, but I think it's all kind of measured on the style of, can I get to that level that I expect for myself. That's not really attached to like a points-per-game or stats thing. It's just a feeling, like, can I dominate a game? Can I play my style for 30-plus minutes? And then you kind of reevaluate every year.

"So I know how my contract's lined up, and I would like to outplay that for sure. But how long that goes? I have no idea."

Dell knows the feeling.

“I think it’ll come down to—not necessarily his skill, or what he can do in a game in the season,” Dell told Siddiqi. “I think it’s a matter of, can he go through the rigors of preparing himself to play in an NBA season? I know when I retired, that was a big factor. I just didn’t feel like I had the energy, the effort to work and train throughout the summer. So I wouldn’t short myself, my teammates or the fans and give my all during that season. I think that’s what it’ll come down to.”

Whenever the day comes, there's one thing that's for certain -- the Bay and the Warriors never will be the same. But for now, Dub Nation is soaking in every game they can watch Steph go to work.

