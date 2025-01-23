How rookie Post is building chemistry with Steph as role grows

Needless to say, not much went according to plan for the Warriors on Wednesday night, especially during a second half in which they blew a double-digit lead in a 123-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

But, if there was a silver lining for Golden State, it might have been the performance of rookie center Quinten Post.

The No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft played a career-high 15 minutes Wednesday, including some first-half action alongside several Warriors starters.

In fact, Post completed an important stepping stone: finally playing with Steph Curry.

"I don't think we've played together, even in training camp, even in practice," Curry mentioned postgame. "[Post] reminded me of that."

But, in the versatile 7-footer's first chance in coach Steve Kerr's primary rotation, Post acquitted himself well in tandem with one of the game's greatest.

"It was interesting tonight. Besides the one turnover I had in the third [quarter], when I thought he was going to roll, and he popped, and we got confused, that was building chemistry," Curry explained to reporters. "So, we'll develop that chemistry for sure, just knowing where he's going to be. ... He looked like he fit, so it was cool to watch."

As a stretch 5, Post can offer the Warriors a different dynamic alongside Curry that spaces the floor while retaining a paint presence on defense. The Boston College product finished with five points, six rebounds and a block -- including a 3-pointer assisted by none other than Curry.

Quinten Post reclaims the lead 💦 pic.twitter.com/eDpo2pLYHl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 23, 2025

After the game, Post was asked about building chemistry on his end with Curry given that the young center has split time this season between the Warriors' NBA squad and their Santa Cruz G-League affiliate.

"I think that's part of being a rookie. You just have to figure that out," Post detailed. "Obviously, what Steph has done for this organization -- it's kind of his organization, so I just have to fit in. I'll figure it out, and I'll talk to him about it. But he's a great leader, and he tells me what he likes in certain actions. It will take a little time, but we'll figure it out."

Of course, that chemistry can't be developed immediately. But Kerr said postgame that he intends to give Post more minutes in the Warriors' rotation going forward, so the promising big man will have more opportunities to build a relationship with Curry.

