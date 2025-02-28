Post dishes hilarious dig at Steph after 56-point outburst vs. Magic

It probably is hard to find anyone who wasn't impressed by Steph Curry's ridiculous 56-point performance on Thursday night.

Well, except for Warriors rookie center Quinten Post.

After the game, Post sarcastically feigned disappointment after learning that Curry didn't have a career-best scoring effort in Golden State's 121-115 win at the Orlando Magic.

"It's unbelievable," Post told reporters, sincerely at first. "You just give him the ball and get out of the way. How many points did he have -- 56. Is that his career high?"

After being told Curry came up short of his 62 points in 2021, Post dryly changed his tune.

"Then I guess he could have been better," he quipped, before returning to genuine admiration of his teammate. "But no, it's insane. I've never seen something like that in person."

Of course, it's hard to expect much more even from Curry, who shot 16 of 25 from the field and an absurd 12 of 19 from 3-point range -- his second-most made threes in a game during his storied career.

Curry alone outscored the Magic 22-21 in the third quarter as the Warriors staged a fierce comeback after an early 17-point deficit.

But Curry's most impressive highlight came just before halftime, when he drained a 50-foot buzzer beater to give Golden State some needed momentum heading into the second half.

Post himself had an impressive showing, too, to help the Warriors continue their five-game winning streak. He contributed 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting off the bench, in addition to a team-high plus-22 in 24 minutes.

But if the promising rookie big man wasn't impressed by Curry's night, then Post apparently has a long way to go before he can satisfy his own ambitions.

