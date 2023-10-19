Curry drops perfect one-liner after preseason game-winner vs. Kings

Even in preseason, Steph Curry can't help but be Steph Curry.

And after being NBA Superstar Steph for 31 minutes in a preseason game, it was time for the four-time champion to be Father Steph. With 10 seconds left and the Warriors down by two against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Curry was no way going to settle for a 2-pointer to tie the game and possibly go to overtime.

Instead, he did what he does best and pulled up from well behind the 3-point line and sent the Kings -- and fans on their feet at Chase Center -- night night.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"With all the challenges and [Kings coach] Mike Brown trying to get an extra possession, it's time to go home and put the kids to bed," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike after the sweet 116-115 comeback victory.

Steph putting teams to sleep in the preseason 😴 pic.twitter.com/I2ZFeazcv6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2023

Steph broke out the "night-night" after the win 😂 pic.twitter.com/malnW2uaZP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2023

Just before sinking the go-ahead triple, Curry fought and fell for the rebound on a missed Kevin Huerter free throw. As he fell and slid for the ball, Curry quickly and wisely threw the ball off of Huerter's foot just before sliding out of bounds. The officials ruled it Warriors ball.

But Brown, the reigning NBA Coach of the Year, implemented the league's new rules and used a second challenge to argue that Curry already was out of bounds before tossing the ball away. After several minutes of review, Curry grew increasingly impatient before the officials determined there wasn't enough clear evidence that the Warriors star guard was out of bounds.

Steph is always going all out, even in the preseason 💯 pic.twitter.com/BBFcwHsghR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2023

All that time wasted, in Curry's eyes, was time taken away from his father duties. So he took matters into his own hands and nailed the game-winner.

And in the end, the Kings, fans watching and Canon, Ryan and Riley Curry eventually all went "night night."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast