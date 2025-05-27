Why Steph won't follow Warriors, NBA peers in starting podcast

Could Warriors guard Steph Curry soon become the next NBA podcast star?

Not exactly.

Although the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP appreciates the art of communication and its proponents, Curry also has his reservations about entering the booming scene.

"I love the idea of people giving fans a new perspective, some good storytelling," Curry told Jon Youshaei (h/t Bleacher Report). “It does get a little loud at times. Some people are really good, though.”

The 37-year-old, who has a fervent worldwide following, is a relatively busy individual already, spearheading the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation with his wife, Ayesha.

It’s also no secret that Curry is a passionate golfer who won the 2023 American Century Championship golf tournament and will attempt to defend his most recent title in this year’s event from July 9-13.

So, no, don’t expect Curry to follow teammate Draymond Green’s lead in the podcast world anytime soon.

"… You won't see me doing it, though,” Curry added. “Don't worry about that. I have a lot of other things I want to do other than be behind the mic every day.”

Curry’s passions lie elsewhere, Dub Nation. The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis podcast will have to do for now.

“[Because] if you're going to do something, you've got to be all in,” Curry concluded. “It is a time commitment; it's a big lift. It's not something I'm passionate about."

