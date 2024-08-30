Steph ‘felt like a kid again' during iconic Olympics run

Superstar Warriors guard Steph Curry became an even bigger international icon after dominating the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and securing a gold medal for Team USA.

And between sinking mind-boggling 3-pointers to exchanging pins with other American athletes, the 10-time NBA All-Star relished every second of likely his first and only Olympics.

Curry thoroughly discussed his joy from this summer with The Athletic columnist Marcus Thompson II in an exclusive article published Friday.

“You’re fully there,” Curry told Thompson II. “The sacrifice of what my family went through to allow me to be fully there. It just gave me the ability to play basketball and try to have as much fun as possible. It was one of those pure moments that will stand out when you look back on your life and the experiences you had.

“It was the most surreal feeling, especially the way it ended. I felt like a kid again. A 12-out-of-10 experience.”

“Pure moments” indeed. Curry looked like a kid in Paris because of how much fun he had.

He networked with the other best athletes on Earth, brought his legendary celebration to a new land and became a gold medalist. And Curry's family was in Paris to see and root for Team USA's ace.

Perhaps it makes sense why Curry literally was drug tested after the Olympics.

Heading into the summer games, Golden State fans were all too familiar with Curry’s game and how his lack of roster support on the Warriors has been lacking in recent seasons. So when dealt superstar teammates such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant, it was no surprise to Dub Nation that Curry flourished.

The four-time NBA champion averaged 30 points per game and shot a combined 17-for-26 from 3-point range in Team USA’s last two wins (vs. Serbia and France).

But Curry’s off-the-court magic rivaled what he accomplished on the court.

Curry rocked a “NUIT. NUIT.” hoodie -- made before Team USA earned gold -- after hitting the "golden dagger" and his "night night" celebration on the French.

Steph Curry, everybody.

It is no surprise Curry will cherish his Olympic experience, as he called his shot.

Curry knew he likely wouldn’t have another shot at the Olympics outside of this summer at age 36.

So he made every second -- and shot -- count.

