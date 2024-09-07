How Steph would emulate Warriors' Lacob, Guber if he owns NBA team

Steph Curry is a busy man.

He already has plenty going on as a player, entering his 16th season with the Warriors, but he also has several interests and ambitions off the court, such as his notably successful golf game, his massive Under Armour partnership, and his recent foray into television and film.

That's not all. Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area last year that he'd eventually like to own an NBA team after he retires as a player, and he further voiced that enthusiasm Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

"I've seen [Michael] Jordan do it," Curry said of the NBA legend, who was the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets' majority owner for 13 years. "You have guys in the league now that are taking the necessary steps to be legitimate players when it comes to the [NBA] possibly expanding in a couple years.

"So, for me, that's definitely on the table."

So, what would Steph Curry, the owner, be like? His mindset appears to be a product of his playing environment under Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber.

"I think I could do a pretty good job of helping sustain how great the NBA is right now and the things that I've learned over my career and what it takes to run a championship organization," Curry said. "The Lacob and Guber family ... you see how you treat the players first class and the investment it takes to create that first-class experience so we feel taken care of, and that allows us to hoop at a very high level."

Curry also acknowledged the importance of supporting not only the organization's players but also the surrounding community.

"Oakland and San Francisco is my adopted home," Curry said. "I've been out there for 16 years. You have to be authentic to the community as well, and the fan base that you represent that fills the seats.

"Creating that connection is as important as putting the ball in the basket. You can't have one without the other."

Warriors fans don't need to fret, though. Curry isn't rushing to wrap up his playing career to become a team owner.

"Obviously, I know that I have a lot more left to accomplish on the court before I move into any other role within the league," Curry added. "But I definitely want to be a part of the ownership landscape."

It's pretty safe to say if Curry is anywhere near as good of an owner as he is a player, he'll be quite successful in that venture, too.

