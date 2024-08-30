Steph explains why he removed Warriors from his Instagram bio

Relax, Dub Nation.

Steph Curry finally revealed why he recently removed a reference to the Warriors from his Instagram bio.

And we can thank Bloomberg's "The Circuit" host Emily Chang for getting the truth out of him.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I'm shooting with Steph and Ayesha Curry today," Chang said in a video preview posted to her Instagram on Friday morning. "I just played a nice little round of golf. I'm not asking why he took the Warriors off his Instagram.

"Very mindful. Very demure. ... You're not going anywhere."

Chang then looked directly at Steph as she awaited a response, while a confused Ayesha uttered: "Wait, what?"

"I was just proud to be an Olympian," responded Steph, who just won his first gold medal with Team USA in his Olympics debut in Paris this summer.

Several fans grew concerned when the "Guard for the @Warriors" part of Steph's bio was removed and replaced with "Olympic Gold Medalist" and had no affiliation to Golden State on the social media platform.

But after Steph signed a one-year contract extension worth a reported $62.6 million Thursday that will keep him in the Bay through the 2026-27 season, his desire to remain a "Warrior for life" appears to still be the case for the two-time NBA MVP.

"You're here forever," Chang said.

"That's the plan," Curry responded, laughing. "That's hilarious."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast