TJD comically reveals relatable reaction to Steph's Olympics flurry

Trayce Jackson-Davis reacted like everyone else when watching his Warriors teammate and Team USA superstar, Steph Curry, dominate during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Curry’s unreal shooting entranced millions of viewers, and Jackson-Davis was proudly part of the audience.

At Warriors Media Day on Monday, the 24-year-old big man explained his joy in watching Curry sink 3-point shot after 3-point shot on the global stage.

“I watched Steph in all the games,” Jackson-Davis told reporters. “I was tuned in, especially the last one against France. After he hit that third three, the one that was a fadeaway stepback, I may or may not have ran around my couch five times.

“It was really cool to see and that's why he's the greatest shooter ever.”

"I may or may not have ran around my couch five times."



TJD was all of us watching Steph in the Olympics

For basketball fans, Curry was the MVP of the summer games.

He finished leading Team USA in total points (89) and 3-point shooting (22-for-46 or 47.8 percent).

But Curry’s “Golden Dagger” was the moment of the summer and Jackson-Davis’ reason for hustling around his couch.

STEPHEN CURRY.



STEPHEN CURRY.

OLYMPIC "NIGHT NIGHT" DAGGER

Jackson-Davis was just one of many who had to stand in awe to admire Curry’s Olympic flurry.

Curry ultimately ended his first -- and likely final -- Olympics run with a gold medal and tons of impressive statistics.

The 10-time NBA All-Star scored 60 points in the Americans’ final two wins -- over Serbia and France -- and carried a true-shooting percentage of 138 in games within two possessions with under three minutes remaining throughout the tournament.

Jackson-Davis has yet to play with Curry during a game that can mirror the magnitude of the Olympics, but the Indiana product is all too familiar with his Golden State teammate’s capabilities.

Most importantly, Jackson-Davis is a basketball fan like the rest of us.

