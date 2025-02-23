Trending
Steph Curry

Steph trolls Mavs' Washington back with third-quarter ‘night night'

By Angelina Martin

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Warriors star Steph Curry never forgets.

The Petty King was in full force in the third quarter of Golden State's game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Chase Center, with Curry pulling out an early "night night" celebration after drilling a 3-pointer over P.J. Washington to give the Warriors a 95-74 lead.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry directed his signature celly at Washington, who trolled the Warriors guard earlier this month after Dallas beat Golden State at American Airlines Center. Washington hit the night night for the second time this season following the Mavericks' 111-107 win over the Warriors on Feb. 12, even though he didn't suit up for the game, and it's clear Curry took note.

Curry typically hits his night night celebration in the final minutes of a game, after securing the dagger that often puts the contest away for good. But with 30 points through three quarters on Sunday -- and with the Warriors holding a commanding lead over the Mavericks -- Curry felt confident enough to break it out early for the last word.

Golden State Warriors

Find the latest Golden State Warriors news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Warriors Observations 3 hours ago

What we learned as Warriors blow out Mavs to grab third straight win

Warriors Roster 5 hours ago

Warriors signing Australian point guard to two-way contract, per agent

Here's to hoping Curry and Co. can hold off Dallas in the fourth quarter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us