Stephen A questions Warriors' inability to pair second star with Steph

The Warriors weren't able to land a big-name NBA superstar to pair with Steph Curry this offseason.

Golden State's quest for its top two offseason targets -- Paul George and Lauri Markkanen -- fell short after George entered free agency and landed in Philadelphia with the 76ers, while Markkanen signed a five-year, $238 million contract to remain with the Utah Jazz.

But ESPN's Stephen A. Smith took a further look and is questioning why the Warriors haven't been able to find another star to accompany Curry on the court since Kevin Durant left following the 2018-19 NBA season.

"I'm very interested in delving a bit further. Why couldn't they get Paul George? Why can't they get another superstar to pair with Steph Curry? Especially in the aftermath of Kevin Durant's departure," Smith said Friday on "First Take." "Maybe you didn't feel the need to have anybody, I get that part, because Klay Thompson is Klay Thompson and Draymond [Green] is Draymond. But I'm still looking at the organization as a whole -- specifically [Warriors coach] Steve Kerr -- and I'm saying, 'How come we can't get this brother any additional help?'

"We're talking about a Steph Curry that still looks like he's in his prime. Still the greatest shooter on the planet. Still good for 25 a game. Still good for 40-percent shooting-plus from 3-point range. Why the hell can we not get him [help]? One of the nicest guys on the planet. Teammates love him. Organizations love him. The city and area have deified him. Why in the hell can you not get somebody worth noting to come play with this brother? You would think people would clamor to do so. I don't know if that has been the case."

Since Durant left the Bay for Brooklyn in 2019 (now in Phoenix with the Suns), the Warriors have eyed several high-caliber players who could help keep championship basketball in Golden State. Players such as Brandon Ingram and Zach Lavine have been tied to the organization for a few years now, but nothing ever materialized.

Still, the Warriors -- without Durant -- proved they might not need another star in 2022 after winning their fourth NBA title in eight seasons. But with the franchise-altering departure of Klay Thompson this summer, their offseason approach was different.

For much of their partnership, Thompson was Curry's righthand man and Golden State's No. 2 scoring option. The Splash Bros broke records and terrified opposing defenses for more than a decade.

Thompson's void was supposed to be filled with George. It wasn't. And before the Markkanen plan fell apart, the Warriors made a couple of low-risk additions they hope will turn into high rewards, including adding De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson.

Curry and Green, alongside Golden State's up-and-coming youth in Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, might just have to prove -- again -- they can play high-level basketball and compete with the best without any more help.

