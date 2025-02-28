Steph reveals hope for his NBA legacy after inspiring performance

If Steph Curry proved anything Thursday night in Orlando, it's that he still has plenty of gas in the tank in Year 16.

But after a 56-point masterclass against the Magic, he couldn't avoid the NBA legacy questions even if he tried. After leading the Warriors' 121-115 comeback victory at Kia Center, Curry was asked how he hopes to be remembered as a basketball player.

"Just somebody people felt inspired by when they watched," Curry said. "You create a life of memories not only for myself, but I know for fans who have watched your whole career. No matter if you've been watching since '09 or before that or recently just somebody that brings joy to the game. [Somebody who] is inspiring, to not only just play basketball but to find your best self in whatever you decide to do.

"We talked about having joy and just having a smile on my face because I'm blessed."

Fair to say, 16 seasons in, he's well on the right track toward leaving behind that kind of legacy.

Curry is an 11-time NBA All-Star, 10-time All-NBA member, two-time scoring champ, four-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, a Finals MVP and an Olympic gold medalist. But not even all those accolades fully portray the kind of impact Curry has had on the game over nearly two decades.

And he's far from done.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old is averaging 24 points on 44.5-percent shooting from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point range, with 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 50 games this season. Like the rest of the Warriors, Curry has been re-energized for the final stretch of the regular season.

There's been a lot of talk about how much the game will miss him when he's gone, and while he appreciates the endless support, he wants to remind everyone that he's not gone just yet as the Warriors slowly have crept back into being a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

