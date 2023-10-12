NBA GM survey shows Steph Curry still puts fear in opponents

The gravity of Steph Curry is a very real thing, even as the Warriors star enters his 15th NBA season.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, NBA.com released its annual GM Survey and Curry received 40 percent of the votes when the executives were asked "Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?"

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic came in second place, garnering 33 percent of the votes.

Curry's 2023-24 percentage is down from the 52 percent he received last year, but he's still the NBA player who gives opposing coaches the biggest headaches.

Curry's name is all over the latest iteration of the GM Survey, a testament to how well he's playing at 35 years old.

When NBA GMs were asked who the NBA's best point guard is, Curry received 63 percent of the vote, ahead of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who got 27 percent of the votes.

Once again, Curry was a runaway winner for best pure NBA shooter, taking home a staggering 90 percent of the votes.

In relation to Curry's gravitational pull, he received 73 percent of the votes when NBA GMs were asked which player is the best at moving without the basketball.

Curry's leadership is one of his greatest qualities and NBA GMs acknowledged that, giving him 23 percent of the vote for best leader, behind only Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' 27 percent.

With the game on the line, 37 percent of NBA GMs would want Curry taking the final shot, which goes hand-in-hand with their determination that he's the best pure shooter.

Most players slow down as they approach their 15th NBA season, but Curry is coming off his third-highest career points-per-game total (29.4), which shows he still has a lot left in the tank.

Curry and the Warriors begin their quest for a fifth NBA title in 10 seasons against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 24 at Chase Center.

