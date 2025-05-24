Trending
Watch Steph incredibly hit 14 threes in 30 seconds in MrBeast video

By Tristi Rodriguez

The NBA world has come to realize that disrespect only fuels and motivates Steph Curry.

One young high schooler learned that the hard way during a competition with the Warriors superstar in a MrBeast YouTube video.

Demarrion, who is the top shooter at his high school, issued a subtle dig at Curry just before the contest. Demarrion was asked who he likes more out of Curry and Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James, to which he responded that his preference was James.

"Oh, you're a LeBron guy," Curry responded.

"You shouldn't piss him off before you go against him," MrBeast warned.

"I like it," Curry said, with a cryptic smile on his face.

Curry then proceeded to knock down 14 3-pointers in 30 seconds.

Demarrion was given double the amount of time to make as many threes as he could, and if he beat Curry's 14, he would win $100,000.

But the Petty King was victorious, as Demarrion made just nine shots in one minute.

Tough luck, kid.

As the winner, Curry was rewarded with the $100,000 to give to the charity of his choice, which of course, he chose his Eat. Learn. Play Foundation.

And Demarrion deserves some credit for fueling Curry even more.

