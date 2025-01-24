Steph shares great reaction to Moody's look-away 3 in Warriors' win

Like teacher, like student.

Moses Moody has taken notes from Warriors superstar Steph Curry for the past three-plus years, and he executed and mimicked one of Curry's signature moves during Golden State's 131-106 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at Chase Center.

Moody knocked down a corner 3-pointer but turned around midway to glare at Chicago's bench before the ball splashed through the basket.

Moody mimicked Steph with the look-away 3 😲 pic.twitter.com/C2ejinSHv1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 24, 2025

The play drew an incredible response from the Chase Center crowd and NBC Sports Bay Area's Warriors play-by-play announcers Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azabuke, but perhaps no one loved it as much as the teacher, Curry, did.

Curry shared the clip to his Instagram story with the caption: "@mosesmoody acting up"

Steph was impressed by Moody’s look-away 3 😂



[via @StephenCurry30 /IG] pic.twitter.com/0EF8D8HVoZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 24, 2025

Moody finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range, with three rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 25 minutes off the bench. He was a game-best plus-33 in plus/minus rating.

Meanwhile, Curry had a team-high 21 points with five triples, adding four rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes.

The Warriors were due for a bounce-back win after consecutive humiliating losses to the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings this week. They'll rely on moments like the latest with Curry and Moody to help bring the feel-good vibes back to the team as they push to climb the Western Conference standings for the second half of the season.

