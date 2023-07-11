MPJ details how Steph goes above and beyond in workouts

There are offseason workouts, and then there are Steph Curry offseason workouts.

The Warriors star always leaves it all on the court even when he's not in season, which is how he blossomed into one of the NBA's greatest players to grace the floor.

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. has had the chance to witness Curry's workouts firsthand, recently telling Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks how the point guard doesn't ever cut corners.

"Some guys may do a star drill, where they run from the top of the key to the corner, to the other wing, to the other wing," Porter told Rooks. "He's doing that same drill, but full court. So his conditioning is, like, his best attribute.

"So that's what I pick up from him, and his attention to detail. I think that's something all the great players have, their routine. You don't just become that good of a shooter just by a gift. You've got to work to become one."

Curry's dedication to his craft is no secret. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has compared the point guard's workout routine to a metronome in the past, and his intensity has been documented throughout his career -- like the time his mentee and recent Portland Trail Blazers draft pick Scoot Henderson was left dumbfounded by a Curry splashing spree.

Then there's Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young, who's 11 years younger than Curry yet still was left puking after conditioning with the Golden State veteran.

There's no denying Curry is built different. It's why he's a four-time NBA champion -- and why plenty of other stars can't keep up.

