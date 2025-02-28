Magic coach Mosley shares matter-of-fact response to Steph's big game

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley had a very simple explanation about his team getting torched by Steph Curry.

The Warriors staged an epic comeback to win 121-115, thanks mainly to Curry’s sizzling 56-point scoring outburst, something the Magic coach matter-of-factly noted.

“The man had 56 points,” Mosley told reporters after the game. “There is no, ‘Aside from Steph…’ He had 56. Being completely transparent, 34 free throws for a jump-shooting basketball team is tough to overcome as well.

“They shot 45 [3-pointers] and 34 free throws. And I know we were attacking the basket extremely aggressively. And so, I look at that, and I had a conversation [with them] at the end. I wanted to understand how we can attack the basket the way that we do, and they shoot a ton of jump shots, and they get 34 free throws; I really don’t understand that.”

While Orlando had a significant advantage in size, they could not contain Curry’s hot shooting.

This was evident during the third quarter of Thursday night’s game, when Golden State outscored Orlando 40-21, taking a five-point lead into the fourth that they would not relinquish.

Outside of Quinten Post, the rest of Golden State’s supporting cast struggled to score against Orlando’s imposing frontcourt. Jimmy Butler had his worst game in a Warriors uniform, scoring a measly five points.

Magic forward Paolo Banchero ripped off 41 points of his own, but it was all for naught as Curry willed the Warriors to victory.

Since trading for Butler, Golden State is 7-1 and firmly back in the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Curry, in particular, appears to be rejuvenated. His masterful performance against the Magic capped off his best month of the season, where he averaged over 30 points per game.

When the 36-year-old is in the zone as he was Thursday, few teams in the league can slow him down, as Mosley and the Magic found out.

