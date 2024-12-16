Warriors set franchise record with first-half 3-point barrage vs. Mavs 

The Warriors made history with a scorching first-half shooting display against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Chase Center.

Golden State drilled 18 3-pointers in the first two quarters, the Warriors' franchise record for made triples in one half.

Draymond Green was unconscious from beyond the arc in the first half against Dallas, drilling four of his six attempts from deep to help the Warriors keep pace with the Mavericks' frenetic offense.

Steph Curry also shot 4 of 6 from the 3-point line in the first half.

Andrew Wiggins (three), Buddy Hield (three) and Lindy Waters III (two) also made multiple 3-pointers during Golden State's first-half barrage.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Dallas also was red hot, draining 12 of 25 3-point attempts en route to an 81-74 halftime lead.

The 30 combined 3-pointers between Golden State and the Mavericks is tied for the most by any two teams in a half in NBA history.

Longtime Splash Brother Klay Thompson drained a pair of triples, while All-NBA guard Luka Dončić dropped in four of his own.

While usually it's safe to assume that level of efficiency can't be sustained over the course of an entire game, it would be unwise to bet against either of these teams cooling down from deep.

