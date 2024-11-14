Trending
Steph Curry

Steph incredibly achieves two age-defying feats in wins vs. Mavs, OKC 

By Joaquin Ruiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry truly is the greatest show in sports.

The Warriors superstar dominated in Golden State’s 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night and spoiled longtime teammate Klay Thompson’s Bay Area homecoming at Chase Center.

Curry showcased his trademark 3-point prowess and more, finishing with 37 points on 5-of-12 shooting from deep -- sinking 14 of 27 total field-goal attempts -- over 35 minutes with a smooth nine assists, six rebounds two blocks and a steal.

What was an unforgettable night for Thompson and Golden State was, of course, historical for Curry, too, becoming the oldest point guard in NBA history to record back-to-back 30-point games.

Before schooling the Mavericks, Curry dropped 37 on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Warriors’ 127-116 win on Sunday at Paycom Center.

The 36-year-old point guard now is in a league of his own -- for what seems like the trillionth time -- with the pair of performances.

Curry, a 16-year veteran, is doing what most players of his age or experience never have or can fathom; however, LeBron James and Michael Jordan literally are the lone exceptions. The Warriors superstar joined the two NBA legends as the only players in league history aged 36 or older to register consecutive 35-point games.

There isn’t an NBA player in history who wouldn’t want to be associated with James and Jordan. The difference, though, is that Curry doesn’t have to “want” anything; he just does it. 

Tuesday’s thriller evoked all sorts of tears and excitement because of Thompson’s homecoming. But by night’s end in San Francisco, Chase Center was Curry’s playground, and the history books took note.

