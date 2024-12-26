Steph reacts to LeBron's one-liner about what still makes NBA great

Steph Curry and LeBron James put on another show Wednesday night.

The NBA icons and future Naismith Memorial Hall of Famers battled for the 53rd time, including playoff games, with James' Los Angeles Lakers emerging victorious over Curry's Warriors, 115-113, at Chase Center.

As debate rages over the quality of the current NBA product, James made it clear the league still has a few things going for it.

"LeBron and Steph," James told reporters when asked what's still great about the NBA on a night-to-night basis.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who made the game-winning layup with 1.0 seconds remaining in regulation, heard James' answer and agreed.

"Great f-----g answer," Reaves said (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).

LeBron James when asked what is still great about the NBA today: “LeBron and Steph”



Austin Reaves, off camera: “Great f—ing answer” pic.twitter.com/tUJLglDpbf — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 26, 2024

Curry, who scored a game-high 38 points and did everything in his power to try to will the Warriors to a win, was asked about what James said.

"That's a good answer," Curry told reporters after the loss. "That's why we're playing today. Who knows what comes in the future but basketball, I've been watching it since I woke up this morning. All [three] games. I'm probably going to watch this thing at halftime, the Phoenix-Nuggets game and I know our game stood out. You feel privileged to be in those types of situations, for sure."

Curry is in his 16th NBA season. James is in his 22nd campaign. And with all those miles on their legs, they still are the NBA's marquee attractions.

With both stars nearing the end of their historic careers, no one knows how many more head-to-head matchups they have left.

But they proved again on Christmas Day that they still know how to put on a show.

