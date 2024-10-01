Steph has hilarious self-aware recounting of Olympics dagger shot

Steph Curry had a hilarious response when asked about his late-game heroics in Team USA's gold medal game against France during the Paris Olympics.

Speaking to reporters during Warriors Media Day on Monday at Chase Center, Curry was asked if he saw that Kevin Durant and LeBron James were wide open on the other end of the court as he took his game-sealing 3-pointer.

“You think they were open?” Curry told reporters. “They were 100 percent open [laughs].”

The reporter followed up on the question, asking the Warriors superstar what he was thinking as he was double-teamed, and if he knew James and Durant were fine with him taking the shot.

“I wouldn't say that either because I read body language pretty well [laughs],” Curry told reporters. “When I watched it back, I got trapped, threw it to [Durant]. LeBron was open on the swing, swing, but [Durant] threw it back to me. When he did that, that's when your muscle memory takes over. I'm already in motion and do my move.

“I see the two guys, but I'm already in rhythm. As long as I get it off, I know I'm going to make it. I see both of them, as soon as I'm shooting, their hands were up, and they both went like this, like they didn't expect me to shoot it.

“I'm sure they were ready for a pass back to the weak side, but as soon as it went in, seeing [James] do the gesture, seeing the guys on the bench, [Durant] threw his head back and was kind of in amazement."

Curry then described how special it was for him to play with Team USA and how he will cherish the memories they made forever.

“That was the beauty of that team, too, because of the energy that we showed and the emotion that we showed in the Serbia game, on the comeback, and down the stretch in the Olympics,” Curry told reporters.

“Like it mattered to everybody to get that done, and everybody knew the sense of urgency of the moment. It was a memory for a lifetime, for sure. It's a nice way for me to finish personally, but we don't get there without all 12 guys on the team, and that's something I'll remember forever.”

Despite a slow start to the Olympic tournament, Curry came alive when it mattered the most, and his unbelievable performance in the gold medal game will go down in Olympic lore. With 24 points and eight 3-pointers, the 36-year-old helped Team USA win its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Now, Curry will look to ride that momentum into another MVP-caliber season as the Warriors seek a return to relevancy in the loaded Western Conference.

