Warriors' vow to maximize Steph's prime on line in Markkanen trade talks

The contract extension signed by Warriors coach Steve Kerr last February, lining up neatly with contracts previously signed by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, sent a clear message about the immediate future.

The front office believes these three men can extend the Warriors' proverbial championship “window” for two more seasons, at the end of which Kerr will be 60, Curry will be 38 and Green will be 36.

The Warriors know this pushes the boundary of validity. They also know their roster, as it is on July 16, does not amount to a top-four team in the unforgiving Western Conference.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Which is why they continue to explore paths that will lead to Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.

Golden State’s core of shot-callers – CEO Joe Lacob, general manager Mike Dunleavy and Kerr – have consistently expressed a commitment to prioritize the next two seasons. Also known as the “Curry Window.”

This is appropriate considering all Steph has done for the franchise.

“It's top of mind for sure,” Dunleavy told reporters last week in Las Vegas. “In this league, you want to take advantage of these time horizons. And certainly, with Steph and Draymond still at a really high level, that's important. So, we've got to be mindful of the decisions we make to stay at this championship level. That's drafting, trading, signing – all that stuff. That's what went into adding, at the last moment, with Buddy (Hield). We’ve gone over to the tax to do that. We're serious about winning. Joe's putting his money where his mouth is.”

“But to answer your question about capitalizing on Steph’s prime, yeah, we're going after it.”

But how far will the Warriors go?

Jazz shot-caller Danny Ainge has built a reputation as one of the NBA’s shrewdest trade hustlers. He lives for the heist. He wants to rob the Warriors.

And if the Warriors are as committed to the Curry Window as they say they are, Ainge could get his wish.

Let’s be real: Markkanen, while not being shopped by Utah, is the only impact talent known to be available. He’s good for 20-plus points and eight-plus rebounds per game. His combination of size (7-feet) and skill are the stuff of which the Warriors have dreamed. He checks many boxes, fills many voids and, at age 27, has one foot into a prime that should last far beyond the expiration dates on Curry and Green and probably Kerr.

Ainge reportedly wants Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski – three first-round draft picks the Warriors hired to become next-generation fixtures.

Ainge also wants multiple draft picks. He wants to puncture Golden State’s hopes now and later.

The Warriors consider this a bit too much. On paper, it is. They’re willing to part with one of the youngsters. Maybe two. Three, at least for now, has them walking away from the table.

And even after bringing in Hield, Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton, Golden State is not feeling fat enough to stand pat. A reliable No. 2 scoring option, such as Markkanen, is essential to reach a higher level.

“You're always looking around the league to get better, talking with teams, exploring stuff,” Dunleavy said. “I like our team, but there's also some things that we can look at to improve it and we'll continue to do that leading up to camp and into the season.”

If the Warriors somehow complete a deal for Markkanen, it means they’re all in. And were willing to pay the cost, no matter how steep. It’s Lauri or bust.

If the Warriors are not able to complete a deal for Markkanen, they’re in – until the cost became prohibitive. It’s Lauri or we pivot. Again.

There could be another veteran star available in trade, but each would present a challenge. The Suns say they’re keeping Kevin Durant. The Pacers already re-signed Pascal Siakam. The Timberwolves say they’re riding with Karl-Anthony Towns.

The second Golden State’s offseason Plan A, Paul George, zoomed out of reach, there was a pivot to Markkanen. It always was going to be difficult to acquire George because his team, the Los Angeles Clippers, would have to cooperate.

The Clippers passed on that opportunity, so Paul opted for free agency.

For the same reason, it’s going to be no less difficult for the Warriors to acquire Markkanen. The Jazz would have to be open to a reasonable deal. There is no sign of that. Yet.

The next few days and weeks will determine how far the Warriors will go to maximize what remains of the Curry Window.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast