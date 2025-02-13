What we learned as Warriors' comeback attempt falls short vs. Mavs

BOX SCORE

In Jimmy Butler’s third game with the Warriors, the team showed more snags than in either of his first two. Enough to serve as a reminder they still have much to discover and apply.

A 111-107 loss to the greatly diminished Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center wiped away a gallant Warriors comeback and kept them from their first three-game win streak since Nov. 15.

Trailing by double digits much of the game, the Warriors fought back to quiet a nervous crowd but couldn’t finish. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 25 points and Jimmy Butler added 21 to lead Golden State scorers. The bench played well, with all five reserves posting positive plus-minus numbers, led by Brandin Podziemski. He scored 16 points, and Gary Payton II added 14 off the bench.

But Mavericks star Kyrie Irving’s production was too much to overcome. He finished with 42 points on 15-of-25 shooting, including 7 of 10 from deep to bail out Dallas, which had five rotation players on the injury report.

Here are three observations from a game that stings, considering the Warriors were favored to prevail over shorthanded Dallas:

Early Miscues Doom Late Comeback

Entering the fourth quarter trailing by five (83-78), the Warriors fell behind by 12 (94-82) before waging a spirited comeback over the final eight minutes, outscoring the Mavericks 25-17.

Curry and Butler were the stars of the comeback, accounting for 22 of Golden State’s 29 points. A Curry triple gave the Warriors their first lead (102-101 with 3:31 left) since the first quarter.

STEPH FOR THE LEAD OVER KLAY 👌 pic.twitter.com/zAkuEIiuGa — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2025

Curry had not missed a free throw in the fourth quarter this season – until he made one of two with 37.3 seconds remaining. Two makes would have given Golden State a 108-107 lead. Instead, Dallas got a floater from Naji Marshall with 25.6 seconds remaining to take the lead for good.

The Warriors closed the game with a missed 3-point shot by Moses Moody and turnovers by Butler and Podziemski in their final three possessions.

The Warriors put themselves in a hole early with questionable shot selection and leaning into 3-point shooting despite few going in. They shot 10-of-35 from deep, with Curry 4 of 13, Buddy Hield 1 of 6 and Moody 2 of 8.

Throwback First Half

If you missed the worst of the pre-Jimmy Warriors, they spent most of the first half serving up a calamitous reminder.

The non-Steph minutes were a mess, as indicated by him being the only starter to finish the half with a positive (plus-6) plus-minus number. Quinten Post was minus-15.

The Warriors fell behind 15-6 while taking five of their first nine shots from deep. They missed seven layups, three in transition. And that’s just on offense.

The defense was no better. Golden State often wandered off script, allowing the Mavericks to make 16 of their first 24 shots (66.7 percent), including 6-of-10 from distance – and giving Klay Thompson, of all people, space to launch uncontested shots from deep.

The Warriors over the final 90 seconds cleaned up most of their mess with a 9-0 run to go into intermission trailing 57-56.

Oh, Those Whistles

The officials had themselves quite the night.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was whistled for a technical foul early in the third for berating crew chief James Williams. The whistle was blown not by Williams, who was walking away, but by umpire Jonathan Sterling.

Free throw for Kyrie Irving.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, incensed at a call, raced onto the floor with 10:32 in the fourth quarter to protest. The initial call indicated a kicked ball – visible on replay – by Dallas guard Brandon Williams. Williams and Sterling convened at center court, surrounded by members of both teams.

Should this have been called a kicked ball? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YX1ZGe5jDB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2025

The call was changed to a steal for Williams, which, along with the fact that the Warriors were within seven, further aggravated Kerr’s displeasure.

Less than a minute later, Dallas was up by 12.

