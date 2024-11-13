Steph the victor in battle of separated ‘Splash Brothers'

SAN FRANCISCO – No figurative fratricide can be sweeter than it was Tuesday night at Chase Center, where at the end both brothers stand hugging each other.

Stephen Curry had rescued the reeling Warriors, surviving the attempted vengeance of longtime backcourt partner Klay Thompson.

The Warriors get the 120-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, with “Splash Brother” Steph getting the W and “Splash Brother” Klay taking the L. Literally.

“We did our pregame scout,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “and we went through the matchups and it’s almost surreal saying, ‘Steph, you got Klay.’ And Steph smiled as soon as he saw the matchups.”

It was, from 2011-12 through 2023-24, Steph and Klay side by side in the backcourt, slashing and gashing opposing defenses together, going to five consecutive All-Star games together, going to five consecutive NBA Finals together. “Splash Brothers” on the court, blood brothers in life.

And now on opposite sides. Steph finished with 37 points, closing out the Mavericks in the fourth quarter. Klay finished with 22 points, including a couple 3-pointers from which he took particular glee.

The game, like the evening, had the kind of cinematic flourish one could want from a wonderful movie. A stirring beginning, with the pregame ceremony celebrating Klay’s first return to the Bay Area, this time as a lovable antagonist. An adored protagonist in Steph. Bodies crashing to the floor, only to rise again. A sellout crowd, wearing white Captain’s caps in honor of Klay, on its feet for the final minutes. Nerves bouncing off walls.

“It was a memorable night for sure,” Steph said. “Even from July, when Klay decided to go to Dallas, to us showing up for training camp and him not being here, there was kind of a slow build to this night for everybody because it was such a different look for us, Klay in a new uniform.

“Granted, we won, so I can say this. But I couldn’t imagine this going any other way, where he played well, the crowd got an amazing show, it went down the wire. Can’t really draw it up any better. Some special memories to reflect on with the 13 years he was here and the four championships and everything that we accomplished. And then to turn the page to where we are right now.”

So much occurred over the first 45 minutes, and there was plenty, with nine lead changes and each team building and losing double-digit advantages. And it was but a prelude for a finale for the ages.

A Klay 3-pointer gave Dallas a 110-105 lead with 5:17 remaining, prompting Kerr to call timeout in hopes of restoring order. Didn’t slow the Mavericks, who pushed their lead to seven 44 seconds later, sending a wave of anxiety through the crowd.

When a 3-pointer by De’Anthony Melton pulled the Warriors back within four, with 3:51 remaining, Dallas bag man Daniel Gafford responded by dropping in a floater to the lead back to six, 114-110, with 3:29.

Klay never scored again. The Mavericks made one more field goal, a 3-pointer, which was but a cyclone fence against the tsunami brought by Steph. He single-handedly outscored the Mavericks 12-3 over the final 3:10, attempting four field goals, making all four, and adding two free throws.

“Been watching this for a long time,” Kerr said of Steph’s finish. “It never gets old. It’s incredible watching him. It really is. You just think every shot is going in. He loves it. He loves the moment.”

Comeback complete, Steph stood victorious in a game that clearly had special significance. Klay stood tall, but disappointed, in defeat.

“The guy got hot at the and made some ridiculous shots,” Klay said. “And being on the other end, it sucks.”

Steph was, well, proud and thankful.

“That’s my guy,” Steph said. “That’s my friend. My road dog for 13 years, so there’s a lot of history. You’re going to have a lot of back and forth. Some of it was competitive. Some of it was fun.

“Thankfully, we were able to focus on the game. Just hoop and compete. It was an unreal night for sure, all the way around.”

When the final buzzer sounded, Steph and Klay shared an embrace that was different from all the others. From those then came as a triumphant tandem, soaked in champagne, posing for photos that capture the greatness of the Golden State dynasty they shared as founders.

