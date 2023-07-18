Steph reveals Warriors teammate he'd most want as caddie

Anyone serving as Steph Curry's golf caddie is in for quite the firsthand show, as his tournament-winning performance at the American Century Championship over the weekend showed.

But if he could choose any of his Warriors teammates to be his right-hand man on the course for the day, who would it be? Curry's answer shouldn't surprise you.

"That's a good question. Probably ... Well, me and Klay [Thompson], we were in 'The Match' together. I feel like I would actually let him caddie, because we'd have good commentary back and forth," Curry told "NBA Today" host Malika Andrews on Monday. "We would have to work a little bit better on our chemistry on the course to try and win another match, but yeah.

"I like Klay as a caddie. He'd keep me entertained the entire round, for sure."

Thompson could even bring his beloved bulldog Rocco, Curry added.

Even though their televised golf match against Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in June didn't go as planned, it's clear Curry remains confident enough in Thompson's knowledge of the game to trust him on the links. A caddie has countless responsibilities, like carrying clubs, keeping score, providing advice and tracking the ball when it's hit, to name a few.

But if there's anyone Curry can rely on, it's his fellow Splash Brother. Plus, as Curry mentioned, Thompson would be sure to keep things light on the course with his entertaining quips. And when necessary, Rocco's dad can be as zen as they come -- something that could come in handy in high-pressure situations on the course.

After hitting a hole-in-one Saturday and walking off the ACC tournament with an eagle putt Sunday, however, Curry might want to stick with his current caddie.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast