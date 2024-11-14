Steph hilariously admits he ‘blacked out' guarding Klay on first play

Emotions were all over the place on Tuesday during former Warriors wing Klay Thompson’s return to the Bay and Chase Center.

Don’t worry, you weren’t alone in tripping out. Golden State superstar Steph Curry, at times, didn’t know what was going on either with his Splash Brother on the opposing team for the first time.

In talking to reporters after the Warriors’ 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Curry revealed hilariously revealed that he momentarily “blacked out” when facing Thompson.

"I'm so surprised they ran a post-up for him on the first play; I blacked out on that one," Curry said. "I wasn’t going to let him score and I fouled him. It was a pretty special night all the way around. And obviously, we won. It was [a] great finish, but well done all the way around.”

"I'm so surprised they ran a post-up for him on the first play."



Steph wasn't going to let Klay score on him on the first possession 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4BbhGSTKF6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024

Thompson’s post-up against Curry to start the game was weird for everyone; it was as if peanut butter and jelly had a divorce. And Curry, of course, fouled his ex-teammate to spoil his field-goal attempt.

Whoah... Klay's first game back in SF and 1st play of game: they isolate him in the post against Steph Curry of all people! (Only Klay's 5th post up all season) pic.twitter.com/pyDJLwIlAW — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) November 13, 2024

Curry and Thompson were teammates for 666 games. The legendary, homegrown duo spent over a decade frustrating defenses with their 3-point prowess and virtually unfair chemistry. And when it was all said and done -- after this past offseason when Dallas swooped in for the disgruntled sharpshooter -- Curry and Thompson had brought four NBA championships to the Bay.

Tuesday’s reunion was as electric as it was unfamiliar for Thompson, too.

“It hurts to be on the other side of one of his flurries,” Thompson said about Curry’s late-game dominance. “Guy got hot at the end and made some ridiculous shots. I know I’ve been on the other end, and it sucks.”

Curry finished a game-high 37 points and made 5-of-12 shots from beyond the arc en route to the game’s ridiculous ending. Thompson finished with a strong 22 points, making 6-of-12 attempts from deep.

Guarding Thompson in a real NBA game surely was odd for Curry. But after “blacking out,” Curry was dialed in.

