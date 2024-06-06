Warriors' Steph, Klay oddly portrayed in FX's ‘Clipped' TV show

Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two of the NBA's most recognizable players, but a recent casting decision for the Splash Brothers hilariously left Dub Nation and fans at large scratching their heads.

The new FX television show "Clipped" premiered on Hulu this week, centered around the downfall of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. And while there are plenty of well-known NBA characters in the series, the faces aren't so familiar -- particularly Golden State's iconic duo.

Splash bros in in Clipped… I’m crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/mM61rYSWTG — UG (@SCDG2330) June 5, 2024

Curry and Thompson weren't the only casualties of poor casting, either. Even the show's portrayal of Draymond Green and Blake Griffin had social media laughing.

The casting choices for the new ‘CLIPPED’ tv show is nasty work. 💀 pic.twitter.com/ysgDlgbeQc — Stadium Live (@StadiumLiveApp) June 5, 2024

Warriors guard Chris Paul, who was on the Clippers for six seasons from 2011 to 2017, was more aptly cast in the show and shared his thoughts on the series during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.

"Me and my wife watched the first episode, and it was kind of cringey," Paul said. "Honestly. Because you've got someone who's telling their vantage point of your life. I seen my wife kicking it with Donald Sterling's wife, and I was like, 'What? That never happened.' ...

"We lived it, and we sort of know what's real."

"Me and my wife watched the first episode of that Clipped show and there was some things that never happened..



We lived it and we know what's real" ~ @CP3#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/aPhnT4XLzu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 6, 2024

At the end of the day, it's likely a hard job to cast actors who look exactly like the athletes they're playing. But at the very least, Dub Nation got a kick out of FX's attempt.

