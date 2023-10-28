How Warriors' Curry, Thompson are making game ‘easier' for Paul

There was no telling how Chris Paul would fit in with the Warriors this season, but Golden State's new point guard seems to be adjusting just fine.

Of course, it doesn't hurt when you're sharing a backcourt with two of the greatest shooters of all time. After the Warriors' 122-114 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center, Paul told reporters how Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have simplified the game of basketball for him.

"Seen that before," Paul said of Curry's four-point play in the third quarter that gave Golden State an 11-point advantage. "... [In the past] I gave a few 'damns,' and all that, you know what I mean? But we're all on the same side now, so it's really dope to be on the side of when you drive, and the guys all want to help and you're getting wide-open layups.

"It's fun for a guy like me that passes the ball. With Klay coming off, every time he shoots it, I think it's going in. So playing with those guys makes the game a lot easier."

Playing alongside Steph and Klay makes the game "easier" for CP 🤝 pic.twitter.com/821vlTk78x — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2023

Curry's 16 points in the third quarter helped the Warriors regain control of the game, and the 35-year-old finished the night with a 41-point performance reminiscent of the last time he was in Sacramento. Thompson added 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field with a 50-percent mark from behind the arc.

Paul, meanwhile, has accomplished through two games exactly what the Warriors were hoping he could when they traded for him this offseason. The 18-year NBA veteran has facilitated the floor in non-Curry minutes while limiting mistakes, tallying 21 assists and just three turnovers through two games so far following a double-double against the Kings (10 points, 12 assists).

The 38-year-old once was one of Curry and Thompson's biggest on-court rivals. Now, it's a mutually beneficial relationship with a singular goal in mind: Winning another NBA championship, and a first for Paul.

