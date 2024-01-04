Where Steph, Klay rank in first NBA All-Star fan voting return

Two Warriors made the top 10 in the first round of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game’s fan voting returns released Thursday.

Steph Curry has the second-most votes among Western Conference guards, trailing the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić.

Klay Thompson is second to last in Western Conference guard votes, only ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves, and trails De’Aaron Fox, Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Curry and Dončić.

Curry’s positioning makes sense, as the 35-year-old is averaging 27.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds across 31 games. A nine-time NBA All-Star, Curry is a shoo-in for his 10th nod and a trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis come February.

Thompson’s appearance in the voting return’s top 10, however, is surprising, as the 13-year veteran has struggled for much of the season.

Thompson is averaging 16.7 points over 32 games, his lowest figure since his second season back in 2012-2013 when he averaged 16.6 points. In Thompson’s last five games, he’s only averaging 13.6 points.

While Thompson has shown flashes of his old self at times this season, the five-time NBA All-Star likely won’t reach his sixth game this year.

Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green didn’t crack the top 10 for the Western Conference’s frontcourt, as the two former All-Stars are severely underperforming this season.

In 29 games, Wiggins is averaging 12.6 points on 43 percent from the floor, compared to his lone 2021-2022 All-Star-starter campaign when he averaged 17.2 points on 47 percent shooting.

Green, a four-time All-Star struggling with availability, is posting 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. His last All-Star appearance came during the 2021-2022 NBA season, where Green averaged 7.5 points, seven assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Curry presumably will be the Warriors’ lone NBA All-Star this year. He’s carrying a struggling 16-17 Golden State team fighting to hold positioning for an NBA Play-In Tournament berth at minimum.

With the voting period ending Jan. 20, players such as Thompson must quickly make up ground.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is Feb. 16-18.

