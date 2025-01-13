Steph held adorable meet-and-greet with kids before Pacers game

Steph Curry gives Warriors fans what they want, even when he doesn’t take the court.

While the 36-year-old was inactive for Friday's 108-96 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, that didn’t stop him from arranging an impromptu meet-and-greet with his young fans who had traveled through the snow to see him.

“You are the reason why we play this game and why we love it so much,” Curry told the kids.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The gesture was not lost on parent Brian Hastings, who praised the Golden State superstar.

“Classy move by one of the best players of all time and have a deeper level of respect for the man,” Hastings wrote on Instagram. “Last night is a night I’ll never forget and so blessed to share it with this kid.”

Steph Curry, who missed last night's game due to injury, set up an impromptu meet-and-greet with kids who wanted to see him play 🥲 pic.twitter.com/zvBXaltrM3 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 12, 2025

The Warriors have taken a more proactive approach with Curry this season, giving him designated off days so he won’t exasperate his bilateral knee tendinitis. Now in his 16th NBA season, the load management approach is essential to keep the 10-time All-Star healthy throughout the season.

This means that some fans will miss the chance to see him play, though Curry continues to show he can inspire the next generation even when he’s not on the court.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast