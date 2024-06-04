Steph offers hilarious reaction to viral video of KD in club

After a recent Kevin Durant video went viral, Steph Curry reacted perfectly to his Olympic teammate’s dance moves.

In a video posted to social media, Durant was seen at a nightclub practicing his jump shot while on the dance floor, prompting an Instagram comment from Curry that read “USA USA USA 🙌” (h/t Fan Nation).

Kevin Durant working on his jumpshot in the club 😅



(via 2swiftttt/TT)pic.twitter.com/7bUtbwqBvh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry and Durant were teammates for three seasons from 2017 to 2019 that many Warriors fans fondly remember, as the squad made three straight NBA Finals and won two of them. While Durant had a somewhat acrimonious departure from Golden State after the 2019 NBA season, he and Curry have repaired their relationship and both will be suiting up for Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Paris this July.

With the likes of Durant, Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum, the squad is the heavy favorite to take home the gold medal in Paris.

Since leaving the Warriors, Durant has found little success as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, failing to advance out of the second round of the NBA playoffs. Rumors abound that Durant could want out of Phoenix and might be open to returning to Golden State.

Hopefully, his dance moves will improve before the start of the Olympic Games.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast