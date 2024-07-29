Steph enjoying ‘rekindling old flames' with KD on Team USA

Steph Curry is soaking up every bit of his first Olympic experience, particularly the opportunity to reunite with former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant.

After Team USA's 110-87 win over Serbia on Sunday, Curry explained to the San Francisco Chronicle's Ron Kroichick how much he is enjoying sharing the court again with Durant six years after the duo led Golden State to consecutive NBA championships.

“That’s the beauty of this experience — rekindling some old flames with KD, playing with guys I’ve never played with before,” Curry told Kroichick. “I’m having the time of my life and enjoying every minute of it.”

Durant was sensational in the Americans' victory over Serbia, scoring a game-high 23 points while being nearly perfect from the floor, shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 5 of 5 on 3-point attempts.

It was the first time this month Durant took the floor for Team USA after missing the pre-Olympics schedule with a calf injury, but the chemistry between the two-time NBA Finals MVP and Curry took no time to reignite.

After Curry hit his signature no-look celebration following a 3-pointer in the game's final seconds, Durant could be seen on the sideline emphatically cheering for his former running mate.

Perfect way to end that win Steph 🫡 pic.twitter.com/imrYYVM7YK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 28, 2024

Durant and Curry's enthusiasm to be teammates once again should come as no surprise, considering the duo absolutely dominated the NBA landscape during their three seasons together in the Bay, posting a 131-37 record in games where both players started for the Warriors.

That included back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, with Golden State falling just shy of a three-peat after Durant ruptured his achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The marriage between Durant and Curry -- winners of the previous three NBA MVP awards before the 7-footer joined the Warriors in July 2016 -- brought Golden State to unprecedented heights. The Warriors not only stole the NBA spotlight, but were also the center of the sports universe during a dominant run as one of the most talented teams ever assembled.

Now, five years after Durant's tumultous departure, he and Curry once again have the chance to shine on the brightest stage together. This time, for Olympic gold and the immortality that comes with delivering the highest international basketball honor attainable.

