Curry, Durant have great back-and-forth reaction after foul

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant haven't been teammates for more than four years, but they have a bond that runs deep, even when they face each other as opponents.

In the second quarter of the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center, Durant drove to the hoop and drew a foul on Curry, much to the dismay of Golden State's superstar.

Steph let KD know he wasn't feelin' this foul call 😂 pic.twitter.com/TxwHKgSTrJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2023

Curry clearly felt he didn't commit a foul on Durant.

The former Warriors teammates exchanged some playful banter, and Durant gave Curry a friendly pat on the backside as he walked away.

Despite Durant's departure from the Warriors, he remains close with Curry, and the two superstars always show love for each other before and after games against one another.

Wednesday's interaction was nothing but fun during a competitive moment.

