Steph congratulates KD on becoming new U.S. Olympic scoring leader

During Team USA's big quarterfinal victory over Brazil on Thursday, Kevin Durant became the United States' all-time leading scorer in the Olympics. Durant had 11 points off the bench in a 122-87 win for the Stars and Stripes.

After the game, Steph Curry congratulated his former Warriors teammate and current comrade on the national squad.

On his Instagram, Curry reposted an image from USA Basketball with the caption, "Congrats slim!!!"

Steph congratulates KD on becoming the new U.S. Olympic scoring leader 🎉



[via @StephenCurry30's IG]

It's clear that no bad blood exists between the duo that led Golden State to back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018, though Durant went on to leave the Warriors a year later.

In his fourth Olympics, the "Slim Reaper" has been the United States' second-leading scorer in Paris. Curry, meanwhile, hasn't been a significant scorer during his debut Games this summer.

Nevertheless, Team USA has cruised thus far in the competition, winning each of its four contests by at least 17 points. Its next game is a rematch against Serbia in the semifinals after a 110-84 victory for the defending gold medalists in the group stage.

