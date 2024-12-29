Trending
Watch Steph torch KD with around-the-back buzzer-beater in Dubs-Suns

By Angelina Martin

The Chef is cooking.

Warriors star Steph Curry got the last word before halftime of Golden State's game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at Chase Center, reaching deep into his bag to blow by Kevin Durant and two other defenders with a buzzer-beating floater.

STEPH, HOW??? 🤯

[image or embed]

— Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) December 28, 2024 at 6:43 PM
The play was classic Curry wizardry as he beat the triple-team, and even Durant had to dap up his former teammate after the shot, which cut into the Suns' lead and made it a four-point game at the half.

The Warriors are looking to bounce back at home after three consecutive losses, and Curry had 15 points, five assists and three rebounds in the first half.

If Curry continues to punish Durant and Co. like he did to end the half, Golden State could walk away with a much-needed win.

