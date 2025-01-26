Steph gives Redick's family heartwarming gift after LA fires

Steph Curry is revered for his basketball ability, but his selfless nature on-and-off the court truly is what defines the Warriors' superstar point guard.

Curry's trademark generosity was on full display after Golden State's 118-108 loss to the Lakers on Saturday, with a heartwarming gesture that Los Angeles coach JJ Redick won't forget any time soon.

Curry gifted Redick a pair of jerseys to give to his sons, after their family lost their entire memorabilia collection in the Palisades Fire earlier this month.

Steph Curry’s bodyguard found JJ Redick after the game with a couple of Steph’s jerseys to give to his sons, helping to replenish their memorabilia collection that was lost in the fires — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 26, 2025

Redick, whose family was renting a house in Pacific Palisades after he was named Lakers coach last season, spoke about the devastating effects of losing items that never could be replaced.

“Everything that we owned that was of any importance to us in almost 20 years together as a couple and 10 years of parenting was in that house,” Redick said on Jan. 10. “There’s certain things that you can’t replace, that will never be replaced. … The material stuff is whatever. My family and I were processing the self side, the individual side, of losing your home, and you don’t ever want to wish that on anybody. It’s an awful feeling to lose your home.”

While nothing could replace the home Redick and his family lost, Curry's touching deed could provide a much-needed morale boost for a pair of kids who love basketball and admire the greatest shooter of all time.

