Incredible Steph stat shows rejuvenation since Butler trade

Steph Curry found a second wind after the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Curry leads the NBA in total points (161), 3-pointers made (29) and field goals made (51) in the week since the trade deadline (h/t StatMuse).

The two-time NBA scoring champ has finished with at least 25 points in all five Warriors games since the trade deadline, helping Golden State win three games.

Steph tonight:



27 PTS

5 REB

5 3P



Leading all players in points and threes since the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/Pcpn1WOcCS — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 14, 2025

Since Jimmy Butler entered the Warriors lineup on Feb. 8, Curry still leads the league in total points (124) and 3-pointers made (23).

Curry finished with 27 points and made five 3-pointers in the Warriors' impressive win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

In 46 games this season, Curry is averaging 23.4 points and 4.4 3-pointers made.

Following the Warriors' win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Curry spoke about the impact Butler has on his ability to score.

"There's definitely a correlation," Curry told reporters. "Just being organized offensively and being able to have an outlet or a different look if they want to trap. Every possession just doesn't feel as hard. You still see attention; you still see defenses, but you have to worry about something else.

"We're just putting people in the right spots. So obviously, I've got to be aggressive. I think earlier in the year, that aggression didn't necessarily lead to anything as consistently as it has these last two games."

In need of a jumpstart, the Warriors swung for the fences with the four-team trade that brought the six-time All-Star Butler to the Bay Area while sending our Andrew Wiggins (Miami Heat), Kyle Anderson (Heat), Dennis Schroder (Detroit Pistons) and Lindy Waters III (Pistons).

The move sent shockwaves through the locker room and Dub Nation, but after just one week, it's evident that Butler's addition is having the desired effect on Curry and the Warriors.

