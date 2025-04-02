Steph likes leading with Butler, believes they're ‘great' Warriors duo

It’s nearly impossible to argue that the Warriors’ Steph Curry-Jimmy Butler duo hasn’t worked.

With the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference on the line, the star guard and wing erupted for a combined 79 points in Golden State’s crucial 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedExForum.

Immediately after the win, Curry explained to Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on "Warriors Postgame Live” why he enjoys forming a tandem with the six-time NBA All-Star, who was acquired by Golden State from the Miami Heat at the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“That’s why the trade makes so much sense for us and why the results have been there ever since,” Curry said. “It’s a great tandem in terms of what you said [are] two different styles.”

Over the past two months, coach Steve Kerr and Co. have benefited from Curry and Butler’s contrasting yet compatible skill sets.

As the Chef erupted for a whopping 52 points and made 12 3-pointers, Butler leveraged his two-way force, registering 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Butler didn’t forget his craftiness to draw fouls either, ending 12 of 12 on free throws.

That's a DOZEN 3s for Steph 😱 pic.twitter.com/93TZtp8IKC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 2, 2025

“When we’re locked in and have good spacing, he demands a lot of attention,” Curry added. “He always makes the right play. Like you said, he can get to the line because he’s such a presence.

“He knocks them down, and, even on the defensive end, the steal he had on Ja [Morant] down the stretch was high-IQ basketball.”

In what was a playoff-like atmosphere, Curry, very much in line with his standard, delivered an instant-classic performance against a sturdy Memphis defense.

But as the 37-year-old star echoed, crunchtime basketball is that much easier with a co-general like Butler by his side.

“We love playing meaningful games,” Curry concluded. “Coach said it before the game: this is a meaningful game.

“The rest of them down the season are going to be like this. So for us to be able to step up the way we did [which was] a total team effort. But I like me and Jimmy leading it.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast