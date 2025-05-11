Kerr senses Warriors are close to perfecting formula without Steph

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors’ offense has lived through, around and in between Steph Curry for 16 seasons.

It’s what Steve Kerr knows best since becoming head coach of the Warriors in 2014. Along with Draymond Green and, for many years, Klay Thompson, the recipe was dynastic with Chef Curry leading the charge in the kitchen.

But since his superstar point guard sustained a hamstring injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, Kerr has had to find a new recipe, or as he stated, formula, that will work against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

And despite a 102-97 loss in Game 3 on Saturday night at Chase Center, Kerr senses they’re close.

“We're right there,” Kerr said postgame. “We feel great about our chances. This is what the playoffs are all about. There's these emotional swings and momentum shifts, and we just got to take tomorrow off and get the guys refreshed, recharged, and come back in Monday and tee it up again.”

Steve Kerr remains confident in the Warriors after a close Game 3 loss pic.twitter.com/CdPjqGCF9s — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2025

Kerr used Game 2 in Minnesota to experiment with different lineups and rotations, as Golden State became the first NBA team ever to insert 14 players in the first half of a playoff game.

He admitted he wanted to see what worked and didn’t work in Curry’s first full game sidelined. He got his answers. Kerr started second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had been out of the rotation since January, in Game 3, although he only played just over 11 minutes.

Moses Moody, who started 34 games for the Warriors, including the final 28 of the regular season, played just three minutes Saturday after struggling during these playoffs.

Rookie center Quinten Post, who started Game 2, played a little more than two minutes in Game 3.

The point is, it has been an adjustment for everyone to figure out the remedy without Curry, but Kerr feels they're headed in a promising direction.

“I felt really good about the way the game went tonight, we just couldn’t close it out,” Kerr said. “But we controlled much of that game. [We were] up six or whatever it was with eight minutes to go, and I liked where we were. We just couldn’t finish.

“So the formula looks good. We’ll have some adjustments to make, but I like the matchup. I like what we’re doing.”

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 33 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the field and 2 of 4 from 3-point range, with seven rebounds and seven assists in 43 minutes.

Jonathan Kuminga recorded a playoff career-high 30 points, adding six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes off the bench.

Butler, too, believes the team is beginning to figure things out without Curry. While he wanted a win as bad as anybody, he knows there still are positives to take away from the loss.

"That we can compete without Steph," Butler said. "We're still as confident as ever, and we're gonna go back to the film, to the drawing boards and figure it out. Come back in here on Monday and get this thing to 2-2."

There's no easy solution when you're without your best player. Especially in the playoffs. But Butler and Kuminga proving they can co-exist has come at the perfect time for the Warriors. And if the rest of the ingredients fall into place, Kerr could be just a game away from mastering the Steph Curry-less formula.

