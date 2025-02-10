Why Steph believes Butler's Warriors fit will be ‘seamless'

Programming Note: Watch Steph Curry's full interview with Raj Mathai on "Uniting The Bay Through Sport: 2025 NBA All-Star Game" on NBC Sports Bay Area at 9 p.m. PT after "Dubs Talk Live."

The Jimmy Butler era in Golden State has gotten off to a great start.

After Butler helped author a 24-point comeback in his Warriors debut on Saturday, Steph Curry explained why he's so excited to join forces with the six-time NBA All-Star during an exclusive interview with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai for the Bay Area Host Committee's "Uniting The Bay Through Sport" show.

"It does, obviously one game so far and a really good start," Curry told Mathai. "But really, just the idea that he's a winner, he's played in two Finals, he's a superstar and just the idea that he's a guy that demands attention on the court. He plays a different style than I do, he's a great compliment and I think he fits the style we want to play as a team.

"Good basketball, moving the ball, obviously defending at a high level. We have a lot of work left to do. It's a 30-something-game sprint to try to get into a playoff series. If we can get that done, I like our chances to be a tough out come playoff time."

Curry is optimistic about Butler's addition despite the challenges of incorporating a new star into the mix in the middle of an NBA season.

"I think new energy in the locker room gets everybody's senses going, you get a little uneasy, which is good I think going into games because everyone is on edge trying to figure it out" Curry said. "You know you're going to hit some rough patches from time to time and you got to be able to talk and play your way through it.

"But the fit is as seamless and smooth as possible because of Jimmy's style and his ability to -- again, he's a great passer, great cutter. He keeps the game pretty simple, and that helps when you're trying to infuse him into what we do. It's a challenge, but I like the way that it feels so far just knowing he knows how to play basketball."

After Saturday's 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls, Butler explained why he believes his game compliments Curry's perfectly.

“They say opposites attract in a lot of ways in life,” Butler said. “I don’t think I could be a better complement to him, and vice versa, in the sense that they’re not leaving him – ever. Probably two people will never leave him, so there’s so much space for everybody else. I get the easy job playing 1-on-1 where I’m playing so much in space. And then everybody’s looking for him and looking for him and looking to get him open.

“At the same time, he’s looking for everybody else. It’s so great to play with somebody like that.”

Butler and Curry combined for 59 points in the Warriors' victory over the Bulls, sparking an incredible 24-point second-half comeback while giving Golden State fans a glimpse of what could be as the franchise seeks another deep NBA playoff run.

